You don’t have to impress people with your looks but looking good boosts your self-confidence which leads to great productivity.

Being presentable is than wearing designer clothes, shoes and bags. Get rid of body hair makes you look good and give you a silky-smooth skin.

It promotes personal hygiene and prevents body odour as you go about your daily routine.

Home remedies are always to best and safe treatment for skin and health-related issues.

Try these remedies at home this weekend and share your thoughts with us.

Turmeric Remedy

Ingredients

Turmeric powder

Sesame oil

Gram flour

Method

Mix a tablespoon of turmeric powder with an equal amount of gram flour, and stir well to combine.

Pour in the sesame oil until you have a thick paste.

Using your fingers, apply the paste to the areas with unwanted body hair.

Let the mixture dry and sit for about 30 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Use a gentle scrubbing motion to get rid of the paste, and a bit of hair will come off.

You can repeat this remedy once weekly to deal with your body hair!

Sugar, Honey, and Lemon Remedy

Ingredients

Honey

Sugar

Lemon

Method

Mix a tablespoon of sugar with a tablespoon each of honey and lemon juice. Place the mixture in a metal bowl, and place that bowl over a double boiler.

This will heat the liquid slowly (preventing burning), dissolving the sugar and turning it into a thick wax-like paste.

Note: Add water to thin out an overly thick paste, or mix in cornstarch to thicken a too-thin paste.

Apply a bit of cornstarch to the areas you want to wax. This will help to prevent the wax mixture from clinging to your skin.

Using a wooden spoon, apply the wax to your skin in the direction of the hairs. Pat, a strip of waxing cloth into the still-soft wax, allow it to cool and harden, and rip off. It works like regular wax, but far more natural!

Sugar and Lemon Remedy

Ingredients

Lemons

Sugar

Method

Squeeze the juice of one lemon. You will need about 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

Stir in 2 tablespoons of sugar and half a cup of warm water. This will form an acidic liquid that you can apply to your face with your hands.

Apply it in the direction that the hairs are facing, and let it sit for about 20 minutes. You'll feel your skin getting stiff and crackling.

After 20 minutes, wash it off with warm water, using a gentle rubbing motion. This will help to exfoliate your skin and ensure the lemon juice/sugar mixture is absorbed into the follicles.

Repeat this remedy two or three times a week, and you'll see hair lightening immediately.

Overall body hair growth will decrease after a couple of weeks.