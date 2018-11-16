4 bedtime beauty rituals that will make your skin look flawless

Making time for a bedtime beauty ritual also encourages a sounder night’s sleep.
Making time for a bedtime beauty rituals will not only encourage a sounder night’s sleep – providing your body with the best possible conditions in which to do its thing – but maximise the impact of the beauty products you apply.
Pulse.com.gh brings you 4 bedtime beauty rituals that will make you look flawless.
1. Clean Makeup
Going to bed with makeup on is like sending a cordial invite to skin problems. It's understandable stressful and busy our day activities are, but making time to clean your makeup before bedtime will make you less prone to skin problems.
2. Do a spot treatment
You can use a purifying mask to target acne and rosacea pimples, and leave it on overnight. The extended skin contact time brings much better results.
3. Get eight hours of sleep
Lack of sleep also causes your skin to look pale and tired because your circulation has been impaired. This is why catching a good night’s sleep can really effect the way you look. Sleep can reduce dark circles because a lack of sleep compromises your body’s circulatory system and you get stagnant blood in the vessels under the eyes because it hasn’t properly drained.
4. Sleep on Your Back
If you fall asleep on your stomach or side, pillows and sheets can leave not-so-pretty indentations on your cheeks when you wake up in the a.m. Even worse, research shows that over time, applying pressure on your face can lead to wrinkles. (