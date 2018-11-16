Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


4 bedtime beauty rituals that will make your skin look flawless

Making time for a bedtime beauty ritual also encourages a sounder night’s sleep.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

If you want to know those exact tips that can help you stay beautiful and charming every day, all day, then try these bedtime beauty routines to see that dramatic change in the skin's richness.

Making time for a bedtime beauty rituals will not only encourage a sounder night’s sleep – providing your body with the best possible conditions in which to do its thing – but maximise the impact of the beauty products you apply.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 4 bedtime beauty rituals that will make you look flawless.

1. Clean Makeup

Going to bed with makeup on is like sending a cordial invite to skin problems. It's understandable stressful and busy our day activities are, but making time to clean your makeup before bedtime will make you less prone to skin problems.

2. Do a spot treatment
You can use a purifying mask to target acne and rosacea pimples, and leave it on overnight. The extended skin contact time brings much better results.

play

 

3. Get eight hours of sleep
Lack of sleep also causes your skin to look pale and tired because your circulation has been impaired. This is why catching a good night’s sleep can really effect the way you look. Sleep can reduce dark circles because a lack of sleep compromises your body’s circulatory system and you get stagnant blood in the vessels under the eyes because it hasn’t properly drained.

4. Sleep on Your Back
If you fall asleep on your stomach or side, pillows and sheets can leave not-so-pretty indentations on your cheeks when you wake up in the a.m. Even worse, research shows that over time, applying pressure on your face can lead to wrinkles. (

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to fix wrinkles and pigmentation with okro face mask How to fix wrinkles and pigmentation with okro face mask
5 surprising benefits of sleeping naked 5 surprising benefits of sleeping naked
5 best foods to control diabetes 5 best foods to control diabetes
How to use gram flour to brighten your skin How to use gram flour to brighten your skin
5 times Sister Derby and Fella Makafui showed African beauty in different colours 5 times Sister Derby and Fella Makafui showed African beauty in different colours
5 ways to white eyes naturally 5 ways to white eyes naturally

Recommended Videos

6 African herbs that help in managing diabetes 6 African herbs that help in managing diabetes
6 things you need to know about diabetes 6 things you need to know about diabetes
4 ways to stop snoring 4 ways to stop snoring



Beauty & Health

Global makeup brand, NOTE Cosmetic has officially been launched in Ghana and we totally are excited
Global makeup brand, NOTE officially launched in Ghana
Global makeup brand,Note has officially been launched in Ghana and we totally are excited d
15 beautiful photos from the NOTE Cosmetics launch you need to check out
How to tell if it's a boy or girl without ultrasound
Grilled Salmon
4 amazing health benefits of salmon
X
Advertisement