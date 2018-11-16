4 bedtime beauty rituals that will make your skin look flawless

news

If you want to know those exact tips that can help you stay beautiful and charming every day, all day, then try these bedtime beauty routines to see that dramatic change in the skin's richness.

Making time for a bedtime beauty rituals will not only encourage a sounder night’s sleep – providing your body with the best possible conditions in which to do its thing – but maximise the impact of the beauty products you apply.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 4 bedtime beauty rituals that will make you look flawless.

1. Clean Makeup

Going to bed with makeup on is like sending a cordial invite to skin problems. It's understandable stressful and busy our day activities are, but making time to clean your makeup before bedtime will make you less prone to skin problems.

2. Do a spot treatment

You can use a purifying mask to target acne and rosacea pimples, and leave it on overnight. The extended skin contact time brings much better results.

3. Get eight hours of sleep

Lack of sleep also causes your skin to look pale and tired because your circulation has been impaired. This is why catching a good night’s sleep can really effect the way you look. Sleep can reduce dark circles because a lack of sleep compromises your body’s circulatory system and you get stagnant blood in the vessels under the eyes because it hasn’t properly drained.

4. Sleep on Your Back

If you fall asleep on your stomach or side, pillows and sheets can leave not-so-pretty indentations on your cheeks when you wake up in the a.m. Even worse, research shows that over time, applying pressure on your face can lead to wrinkles. (