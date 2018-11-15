Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Massive throwback photos of Fella Makafui and Sister Deborah

  • Published:

Celebrities like to share photos of themselves from way back in the day and that is what we live for on Thursdays ,

Did you know that celebrities were once kids too? Surprisingly, they don't just pop up in the world famous and ready to take over the public consciousness.

TBT! From vintage baby photos or memories from just a few years ago, we dug through the archives to find these hilarious throwback photos of actress Fella Makafui and singer  Sister Derby to share on social media.

Sometimes, these celebrities themselves even like to share photos of themselves from way back in the day.

Pulse.com.gh brings you Massive throwback photos of Fella Makafui and Sister Deborah.

Fella Makafui

The now voluptuous actress got us swoon with this adorable throwback of her in her childhood times. She looked very innocent and camera-shy in the photo as though she was not destined to be the lime-light. 

The Yolo TV series star is now 23 years old grown woman with numerous business ventures ; Fella Mkafui Wine shop, FM cosmetics , FM delivery services and more.

play

play

 

Sister Deborah

Isn't she lovely ? songstress Sister Derby looks totally beautiful in her childhood photo just like she is now. Her innocence and cuteness has also been with her since.

Now, the African Mermaid is all grown with much influence in Ghana's music industry with her intriguing musictalent.

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fella Makafui revels in elegant black beauty Fella Makafui revels in elegant black beauty
American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana
White people are 'reared' not raised - Christiana Awuni White people are 'reared' not raised - Christiana Awuni
Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge
Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar' Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar'
Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal

Recommended Videos

Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos
KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido
The evolution of Sarkodie The evolution of Sarkodie



Celebrities

 Apostle John Prah and Nayas on a movie set
Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood
Christiana Awuni gives marriage advise
Quit marriage if partner disagrees with your acting career - Christiana Awuni
eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland
eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland
Ways Yvonne Nelson has given "wardrobe goals"
7 times Yvonne Nelson inspired you to dress like a pro
X
Advertisement