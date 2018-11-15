Celebrities like to share photos of themselves from way back in the day and that is what we live for on Thursdays ,

news

Did you know that celebrities were once kids too? Surprisingly, they don't just pop up in the world famous and ready to take over the public consciousness.

TBT! From vintage baby photos or memories from just a few years ago, we dug through the archives to find these hilarious throwback photos of actress Fella Makafui and singer Sister Derby to share on social media.

Sometimes, these celebrities themselves even like to share photos of themselves from way back in the day.

Pulse.com.gh brings you Massive throwback photos of Fella Makafui and Sister Deborah.

Fella Makafui

The now voluptuous actress got us swoon with this adorable throwback of her in her childhood times. She looked very innocent and camera-shy in the photo as though she was not destined to be the lime-light.

The Yolo TV series star is now 23 years old grown woman with numerous business ventures ; Fella Mkafui Wine shop, FM cosmetics , FM delivery services and more.

Sister Deborah

Isn't she lovely ? songstress Sister Derby looks totally beautiful in her childhood photo just like she is now. Her innocence and cuteness has also been with her since.

Now, the African Mermaid is all grown with much influence in Ghana's music industry with her intriguing musictalent.