4 common foods that are healthy for the skin

The skin is an integral part of the body, and taking care of it is very important for a healthy body.

With healthy living more important than ever, we're finally coming around to the fact that achieving a radiant complexion isn't just about the products we put on our skin (and the odd facial) but about diet and lifestyle, too.

Apart from skin, these everyday foods also provide several other benefits to the body.

Here are 6 everyday foods that will not just make your skin shiny and bright, but make you healthy too.

Avocado

Avocado is rich in fibre, protein, iron and vitamin C etc., and when consumed daily, the skin becomes soft. It repairs dull skin and makes it look glowing and healthy.

Eggs

Eggs are high in protein, which helps cell regeneration, and contain sulfur and lutein, which promote skin hydration and elasticity. Eggs also work to hydrate the skin through topical application, so try an egg mask by whipping egg whites until frothy and then applying them to the face and neck. Rinse with warm water.

Tomato

Nutrient-rich tomatoes are also very beneficial for the skin, as they contain lycopene and vitamins, which protects the skin from harmful rays. By eating tomatoes, the wrinkles of the skin are also easily removed and the skin is also repaired.

Spinach

Spinach and other dark, leafy greens are packed with iron, omega-4 fatty acids, and vitamins A, B, and E, which protect the skin and improve your immune system. Phytochemicals and folates help hydrate skin and keep it healthy.

Steam as a side veggie, or enjoy in a salad drizzled with healthy olive oil and paired with avocado. Sturdier greens, like kale, can be roasted as well.

Walnut

Walnuts are considered to be the only vegetarian food with high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids. They also contain a good amount of sodium, potassium, iron and protein, which are all important for good skin. It naturally repairs the skin and makes the skin soft.

Broccoli