We have heard of the amazing wonders of avocado, banana, honey and other superfoods. But have you come across the numerous skin and hair benefits of mango pulps and peels?

Yes, mango paste is the best skin food for dry skin to hydrate and make it look healthy and lustrous.

Mango peels contain chemicals such as ethyl gallate and Penta-O-galloyl-glucoside helps to inhibit tumour growth, lower chances of heart diseases and also protects liver health.

Consuming mango with peel is a cure for constipation, dysentery, indigestion and piles. Here are more reasons to buy more mangoes when you go shopping this weekend.

Rejuvenate skin

Did you know that mango peels are good for the skin? It helps to reduce and prevent the appearance of wrinkles. Apply mango paste on your face and let it remain for fifteen minutes then wash it with water.

Eliminate acne

Acne, a common skin condition occurs when the pores of your skin become blocked with oil, dead skin, or bacteria. After using making a smoothie or fruit salad with your mangoes, blend the peels to form a paste and apply on your face for ten to fifteen minutes, rinse with clean water and pat dry with a clean towel.

Promotes blood circulation

Good blood circulation is essential for health. Mango peel can promote blood circulation in the body.

Prevent menstrual problems

Excessive bleeding during menstruation which can anaemia if you don’t eat iron-rich foods. With the use of mango peel, exceeded bleeding could be resolved at the time of menstruation. For this, heat oil to fry mango peel then consume it routinely.