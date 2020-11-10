Potatoes are an indispensable part of typical Ghanaian cooking. The many health and skin benefits of potatoes make the superfood all the more special.

But do you know that eating the skin or peels of potatoes can provide you with more fibre, proteins, minerals, vitamins and phytochemicals than just consuming the whole potato?

The skin or peels of potato gives you a good amount of fibre. Fibre helps keep metabolism in control besides lowering the risk of colon cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

In this article, we have spotted some incredible benefits of potato skin or peels, a reason why you shouldn't throw them away. Check them out:

Skin care

Potato peel is very good for skin problems. You can use them to get rid of dark circles, for whitening your skin, treat acne, blackheads & whiteheads and also reduce excessive oil.

Method: Apply some potato juice with the help of a cotton ball over the affected area. Keep it for 15-20 minutes and then wash with lukewarm water.

Hair care

Potato skins can help you add shine and lustre to hairs and also help them to grow faster.

Method: Apply potato peel juice on your scalp and gently massage for 5 to 10 minutes. Leave it for another 15 minutes before you rinse it off with normal water.

Good for your bones

Potato peels have certain minerals that are essential for the maintenance of your bone structure and strength. These nutrients include iron, potassium, magnesium, phosphorous, calcium, copper and zinc.

About 50-60% of the magnesium in your body resides in the bones. Consuming potato skin can help in maintaining bone density and could also reduce the risk of osteoporosis in women after menopause, according to experts.

Manages blood pressure

Potato skin or peels also help in keeping your heart functioning properly. If you eat the skin of organic potato then it will help you manage your blood pressure naturally via its minerals – potassium, magnesium and calcium.