Oranges have always been cherished and loved by one and all. Be it orange juice, tart or salad, orange tastes the best in any form. However, we usually tend to throw their seeds out of our salads or exclude them while preparing our orange-rich meal.

A fruit seed has a hard shell and streamlined shape to help it remain intact while it makes the trip through your digestive tract.

In addition to the health benefits of oranges, their seeds provide nutritional benefit as well! Yes, you heard us!

Some health enthusiasts suggest adding orange seeds in your diet, as they have life-giving properties.

Here are some incredible benefits of orange seeds you should know:

Hair care

Oil extracted from orange seeds is also known as a great conditioner for hair products. Presence of vitamin C and bio-flavonoids in orange seeds promote blood circulation to the scalp, which further results in healthy and strong hair. Moreover, folic acid present in orange seeds helps in accelerating the hair growth and strengthen them from the root-ends.

Cleaning agent

You may have not known this, but orange seeds are also used for cleaning purposes. The oil drawn out from orange seeds serve as a great cleaning agent while cleaning, de-greasing machines, metal, cleaning utensils, et al. This oil also has a fresh and piquant aroma too that will ensure a nicely cleaned and a good smelling house.

Powerful antioxidant

Just like oranges, its seeds are also a great source of powerful antioxidants, which keep our body hydrated and fresh and improve our overall health. An early morning dose of antioxidants can boost up your energy levels to a great extent. Moreover, antioxidants help combat cell-damaging free radicals that ensure a healthy body. Next time when you are making orange juice for your breakfast, don’t forget to include the seeds, too.

Energy booster

There are times when you are feeling fatigued and lethargic for no reason; that’s where orange seeds play a part. Consuming orange seeds may actually accelerate the energy level in our body. Presence of palmitic, oleic and linoleic acids in orange seeds enable the storage of energy in human cells for a longer time. So, the moment you feel like your energy is draining out, you know what to do.