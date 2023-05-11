4 simple ways to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs)

While antibiotics are commonly used to treat UTIs, prevention is key to avoid recurrent infections. A good diet is one preventative measure that has been shown to be effective against UTIs.

Here are few experts advice to treat UTIs:

Water can help

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking water is essential for maintaining optimal health, and it is particularly important for preventing UTIs. When you drink plenty of water, it helps to flush out harmful bacteria and toxins that may be present in the urinary tract. In addition, staying hydrated helps to dilute urine, which reduces the concentration of bacteria and other substances that can irritate the bladder and urethra.

It's important to note that not all fluids are created equal when it comes to preventing UTIs. While water is the best choice, other fluids such as coffee, tea, and soda can actually increase your risk of developing a UTI. This is because these beverages can irritate the bladder and urethra, and some contain substances that can promote bacterial growth. Therefore, it's best to stick to water as your primary source of hydration to prevent UTIs.

Simple foods can be of help

Oranges, dark chocolate, unsweetened probiotic yoghurt, tomatoes, broccoli, and spinach are foods that can repair UTI damage. These foods contain a crucial ingredient that aids in the battle against bacteria and prevents it from adhering to the lining of the urinary tract.

Also, decaf coffee, berry juices, as well as black and green tea, are wise beverage selections when dealing with UTIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

​​Lifestyle habits for early recovery from UTI

Some lifestyle changes can help prevent UTIs. For example, it's important to practice good hygiene by wiping front to back after using the bathroom, avoiding tight-fitting clothing, and urinating before and after sexual activity. It's also important to avoid irritants such as harsh soaps and bubble baths, which can cause irritation and inflammation in the urinary tract.

Visit a health care provider