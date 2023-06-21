4 things to consider before discussing past sex life with your partner

It is completely okay to have a sexual history (no judging!) but disclosing it to your partner may come with some unprecedented challenges.

In case you are thinking about sharing your past sex life with your partner, here are a few things you need to consider:

Your relationship

It is a wise idea to give your relationship some time and wait till you have developed a good understanding and compatibility with your partner. It would make it easier to initiate the ‘conversation’ with your partner and the already developed rapport may help to deal with this subject maturely.

​The time, place and situation

It is really important that you talk about your past sex life at the right time, place and situation. For instance, if your relationship is already going through a rough patch, you would only complicate the matter by talking about your past. Also, make sure you have ample time in hand whenever you are planning to talk about it, and it is only a one-time discussion.

Partner’s attitude

Some people have a pragmatic attitude and can handle this information, but others could be sensitive and might end up overreacting. Hence, make sure you have a fair idea of your partner’s nature and how will they respond. If you think this discussion would make your partner feel stressed or jealous, it might be better to keep this information to yourself.

Think before you say