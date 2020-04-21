It is quite surprising when you are seen glowing when you have makeup on, yet, when you clean it, you look all different.

This can be irritating sometimes.

It is therefore advisable to care for your face although you apply your makeup.

Here are healthy tips to give you a glowing face and skin despite applying make.

1. How often you use makeup and its application

It is advisable to use the right procedure to apply your makeup.

Sometimes, just take a break from makeup for a couple of days a week to let skin cells renew themselves and keep your skin healthy.

If your face gets irritated or you start having eye or vision problems, stop using the product immediately. See a health care professional if it doesn’t clear up quickly.

2. Eat well

It is essential to eat well and healthy because it helps glow your skin. The best ingredients for a glowing complexion are the ones you eat to keep healthy.

Fruits and vegetables, green leafy vegetables, nuts, beans and legumes, and fatty fish like salmon are all high on the anti-oxidant list for skin health according to experts.

3. Avoid certain products

It’s a little harder to know what cosmetic products you should avoid.

However, when you realise you are reacting to certain products, stop using them. Choose products that fit your skin type and sensitivity, and remember to read the labels.

4. Clean makeup before bed

It is very important to remove makeup before going to bed - it can cause extensive damage to your skin during the night.

The skin renews itself while you sleep, and when you leave makeup on, you are preventing that from happening. The skin ceases to breathe and fatigue signs appear soon enough.

As most makeup is made of oily substances, when it stays on for the next day, it clogs your pores and leads to the appearance of more acne and blackhead breakouts.