Most people who drink hot water as a holistic health remedy do so first thing in the morning or right before bed for optimal health benefit.

Regularly drinking of warm water can give you a whole lot of benefits, including nourishment for your skin and hair, and it also takes care of your overall system.

Here are 5 benefits for your body when you start drinking warm water in the morning.

Aids in digestion

Drinking warm water both soothes and activates your digestive tract.

Water is, after all, the lubricant that keeps your digestion going.

Warm water hence dissolves things you’ve eaten that your body might have had trouble digesting.

Prevents constipation

Drinking warm water helps your intestines to contract.

When that happens, old waste trapped in your intestines can pass out of your body.

Help reduce toxins

Drinking warm water temporarily begins to raise your internal body temperature. When you drink hot water, or when you take a warm bath, your body’s endocrine system activates and you start to sweat.

Improves circulation

Taking warm water helps your circulatory organs (arteries and veins) to expand and carry blood more effectively throughout your body.

Healthy blood flow affects everything from your blood pressure to your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Relieves nasal congestion

Warm water creates steam. Taking a deep inhale of this gentle vapour while holding a cup of hot water can help loosen clogged sinuses and even relieve a sinus headache.

Since you have mucous membranes throughout your neck and upper torso, drinking hot water can help warm that area and soothe a sore throat