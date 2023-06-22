5 best foods that fight fatigue and give you energy

Research has shown that food choices and nutrient deficiencies can play a significant role in managing fatigue.

The best way to get the most energy from your food is to make sure you’re giving yourself the best food possible.

Besides what you eat, when you eat can also impact your energy.

You are what you eat. So, if you want to be healthy, you will have to check what you eat and how you eat.

Here are some foods to fight fatigue that may help our bodies get back to feeling energised again:

Fruits and vegetables

Fresh fruits and vegetables are full of vital nutrients that help to keep the metabolism going and improve energy levels. The fresher the fruit or vegetable, the better it is for your health. Also, the energy provided is at a more consistent rate, and this helps the body to cope better with demanding mental and physical work. They are ideal foods that prevent fatigue and depression.

Nuts and seeds

If you are feeling tired between meals, the best snacking options are nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, Chia seeds, flax seeds, and pistachios. All of these make for healthy foods that fight fatigue. They provide essential nutrients, fibre and a boost of energy to the tired body. Chia seeds have earned the reputation of being a ‘runner’s food’ as they help in improving endurance and enhancing physical performance. Most nuts are rich in magnesium, potassium and other vital nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids that are potent antioxidants. These are the perfect fatigue-fighting foods.

Unprocessed foods

Burgers, pasta, French fries, boxed meals, ready-to-eat snacks, and other such items may seem like enticing options when low on energy, but they are bad for health and provide no nutrition to the body. Instead, they cause sharp spikes and dips in sugar levels leading you to feel a burst of energy and then feeling thoroughly washed out. Choose unprocessed food options like whole grains, brown bread sandwiches or a glass of milk, which are better food options that prevent fatigue.

Non-caffeinated beverages

Caffeine is good when taken in moderation, and it has been shown to have some health benefits. Although it provides a short-term boost, it doesn’t actually provide the body with energy.

The first sips may give you a jolt, but if you’re not providing your body with good nutrition and balanced meals and snacks, you’ll eventually feel run down.

If you must have your fix, opt for black coffee or unsweetened tea. Sodas and energy drinks can be full of refined sugar and artificial ingredients that can cause you to crash, and lead to other health issues if overconsuming.

Water

Drinking water is essential for the optimal functioning of the body. Although water doesn’t provide energy in the form of calories, it helps facilitate the energetic processes in the body, which is an energy boost in itself.