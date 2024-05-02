How to be a great kisser according to psychologists and experts

Relationships can survive periods without sex but not without kissing. Kissing helps them keep the spark alive. When you kiss, your brains release dopamine and endorphins, and you feel so good.

Here’s how to be a great kisser, according to experts.

These tips were sourced from different sex therapists and psychologists.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Build anticipation

Engage in teasing each other by running your hands through each other's hair, touching their faces and bodies, and grazing your lips against theirs before locking lips. Use your hands simultaneously to caress and sensually grab your partner.

2. Start slowly

Clinical psychologists and sex therapists suggest starting with soft, feathery kisses and gradually increasing the intensity and speed. Kiss other parts of their face before moving towards their lips.

3. Brush your teeth

ADVERTISEMENT

You don't want your partner to taste the food you ate. Brushing before kissing is important! You should be brushing and flossing at least twice a day. If you spend all day at work or home, a quick mouthwash before a kissing session is also beneficial for great kisses.

4. Relax

You need to be relaxed to kiss properly. Nerves can get in the way of a great make-up session. Sex therapists suggest taking deep breaths and stretching before kissing.

5. Avoid pouring saliva

Avoid big, wet kisses, as they can feel gross and uncomfortable. French kissing is great, but it's important not to make your partner feel like you are a dog being slobbering on them. Instead, introduce a little tongue into your partner's mouth slowly and sensually, unless you both like wet, sloppy kisses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

6. Take care of your lips

Whether you are male or female, moisturise your lips before kissing. No one likes to kiss dry, cracked lips. It should be soft to taste.

7. Suck the tongue

Sex therapists suggest sucking on your partner's tongue, bringing it deep into your mouth and creating a strong suction movement, then gently releasing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Ask for consent

Forget what everyone says; always ask before a kiss. “Can I kiss you?” while looking into their eyes and smiling shows clear communication and respect. Plus, it is quite hot.

9. Follow their lead

Follow the lead of your partner while kissing, checking if they seem to be responding in kind or pulling away. If they're pulling away, change what you are doing or follow their lead.

10. Touch their body

ADVERTISEMENT