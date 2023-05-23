5 best ways to add watermelon to your skincare routine

Not only is watermelon a tasty treat but it is also packed with beauty benefits that can help improve your skin’s health.

Additionally, watermelon has a high water content, making it an excellent natural hydrator that can help keep your skin moisturized and glowing.

That said, let's explore the various ways you can incorporate watermelon into your skincare routine. Here's how:

Watermelon facial mist

Watermelon contains a high amount of water, making it an excellent natural hydrator for your skin. To make this watermelon facial mist, blend some chopped watermelon in a blender and strain it through a sieve to remove any pulp or seeds.

Method

Pour the juice into a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator. Spritz your face with this mist whenever you feel the need for a cooling and hydrating boost.

Watermelon face mask

Studies have shown that watermelon extract can help protect the skin from UV-induced damage and reduce inflammation as it is rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.

Method

Blend some fresh watermelon chunks in a blender and add some honey and yoghurt. Apply this mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with warm water to reveal glowing skin.

Watermelon sugar scrub

Watermelon is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that can help exfoliate and brighten your skin.

Method

Mix some fresh watermelon juice with sugar and coconut oil. Use this mixture to gently exfoliate your skin in circular motions and then rinse off with lukewarm water.

Watermelon lip scrub

Watermelon contains amino acids that can help keep your lips hydrated and soft.

Method

Mix some fresh watermelon juice with brown sugar and coconut oil. Use this mixture to gently exfoliate your lips, and then rinse off with lukewarm water.

Watermelon foot soak

Watermelon contains magnesium, a mineral that can help soothe and relax your muscles.

Method