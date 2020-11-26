Onions are inevitable cooking recipes. According to the researchers, white onions are super-healthy with vitamin-c, flavonoids, and phytonutrients.

Among other Allium vegetables, onions are healthier. Intake of white onion is good for health in both raw and cooked forms.

It is said that cultivation of onions has been there since 5000 BC. Even doctors of 16th century prescribed onions for many diseases like infertility on women.

Studies also point out that onion has the power to balance blood sugar levels. Other than the medicinal contributions, white onions are also tasty and are used for many culinary across the world.

Here are some health benefits of white onions you should know:

Improves digestive health

White onions are a rich source of fibre and prebiotics that can help improve your gut health. Onions are particularly rich in the prebiotic inulin and fructooligosaccharides, and on regular consumption, can help increase the number of friendly bacteria in your gut.

Has blood-thinning properties

Benefits of white onions include thinning of the blood. It has agents like flavonoids and sulphur that helps in thinning of the blood. Blood thinners or blood-thinning agents help blood flow smoothly through your veins and arteries.

Improves heart health

White onions contain antioxidants and compounds that fight inflammation, decrease triglycerides and reduce cholesterol levels, all of which are effective in improving your heart health. Likewise, the anti-inflammatory properties of white onions may help reduce high blood pressure and protect against blood clots.

Improves sleep quality

Some studies suggest that white onions may help improve your sleep quality due to the presence of L-tryptophan, a form of amino acid that acts as a natural sedative. It also helps in reducing stress levels which also aids good sleep.

Manages blood sugar levels

Contents like chromium and sulphur in white onions help to regulate blood sugar and lower blood sugar. Studies have pointed out that regular and controlled consumption of white onions is beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes [3]. Also, certain compounds found in onions, such as quercetin and sulphur compounds, possess antidiabetic effects.