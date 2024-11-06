5 health problems people can develop from crying

A study by Jonathan Rottenberg published in the Journal of Research found that one-tenth of 3000 participants felt worse after crying.

The results depended on why the person was crying. Those who were going through tough, stressful periods but had some emotional support felt better after crying, while those who had anxiety, depression, or feeling lost and alone did not feel better after crying.

Although crying helps calm the body, cope with stress and prevent heart disease, it can lead to health issues like:

1. Tension headache

They are the most common type experienced after crying over a prolonged period. When someone cries, they tense muscles in the face, jaw, neck, and back of the head.

Symptoms of a tension headache include pain on both sides of the head, neck, or face, a tight, band-like sensation around the head, and a tender feeling in the affected area that may worsen with touch.

2. Fatigue

Crying too much leads to fatigue, which is why most people want to sleep after a good crying episode.

When we cry, our breathing slows down and our heart rate rises. After an emotional breakdown, this causes less oxygen to reach the brain, which leaves you feeling exhausted and lightheaded.

3. Swollen eyes

Eye swelling after crying is caused by blood vessel dilation in and around your eyes. Although this may sound strange—your tears come from your blood supply.

If you're crying a lot, the blood vessels around your eyes will expand to boost blood flow to the area, leading to swollen, bloodshot eyes.

4. Migraines

Migraines can cause moderate to severe pain across the head and face, often on one side, and can occur anywhere across the face, head, and neck.

Research has shown that crying may activate the autonomic nervous system, which may also be linked to migraine attacks due to dysregulation of the sympathetic nervous system.

5. Sinus headache

A runny nose is the result of tears combined with mucus as they flow into the sinuses.

A headache can arise from sinus pressure brought on by this accumulation of mucus and tears.

In addition to feeling tender and painful to the touch, a person with a sinus headache may experience pressure and pain across their forehead, cheeks, or around their eyes.