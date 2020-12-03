It can be hard to smell your own breath, let alone judge its odour.

Bad breath typically originates in the mouth, where bacteria are ever-present. When you eat, bits of food get caught in your teeth. Bacteria grow on these bits of food, releasing foul-smelling sulfur compounds.

The most common cause of bad breath is poor dental hygiene. If you don’t brush and floss often, the bacteria in your mouth continue to grow, and a thin film of bacteria known as plaque builds up on your teeth.

When plaque isn’t brushed away at least twice per day, it produces a foul odour and leads to another smelly process, tooth decay.

It's a little difficult dealing with bad breath, hence, here's a compilation of some home remedies for the menace.

Green tea

Green tea is an effective home remedy for bad breath. Research shows that green tea has disinfectant and deodorizing properties that can temporarily freshen the breath. Mint has similar effects, so a cup of green mint tea may be an ideal breath freshener.

Method: Brew two cups of tea before going to bed and refrigerate it overnight. Pour your cool tea into a water bottle and slowly sip on it throughout the day.

Orange

Oranges not only make for a healthy dessert, but they also promote dental hygiene. Many people have bad breath because they don’t produce enough saliva to wash away foul-smelling bacteria. Research shows that vitamin C helps increase saliva production, which can help eliminate bad breath. Oranges are rich in this vitamin.

Zinc

Zinc salts, an ingredient in certain mouthwashes and chewing gum, can counteract bad breath. Zinc works to decrease the number of sulfurous compounds in your breath. Research has shown that regular rinsing with a solution containing zinc can be effective in reducing bad breath for at least 6 months.

Method: Try a zinc chewing gum designed for people with dry mouth. You can also find zinc dietary supplements at your local drug store.

Vinegar mouth wash

Vinegar contains a natural acid called acetic acid. Bacteria don’t like to grow in acidic environments, so a vinegar mouthwash may reduce bacteria growth.

Method: Add 2 tablespoons of white or apple cider vinegar to 1 cup of water. Gargle for at least 30 seconds before spitting it out.

Baking soda

Studies have shown that baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, can effectively kill bacteria in the mouth. Research indicates that toothpaste containing high concentrations of baking soda effectively reduce bad breath.

Method: Add 2 teaspoons of baking soda to 1 cup of warm water. Swish the mouthwash around in your mouth for at least 30 seconds before spitting it out.