People often end up resorting to various beauty treatments to get rid of stretch marks.

However, not many realise that chemical-laden beauty treatments also come along with their own side-effects.

To steer clear of the harmful side-effects, one can bring to use some effective home remedies.

Here are some home remedies to treat stretch marks:

Lemon and cucumber juice

Lemon juice’s natural acidity helps heal and reduce scars and cucumber juice provides the cool soothing effect leaving your skin fresh.

Mix lime juice and cucumber juice in equal parts, and apply the mixture on the affected areas till it gets soaked up by the skin.

Cocoa butter

The use of cocoa butter helps reduce stretch marks.

The best time to use cocoa butter is at night, so massage it well into the skin and over some time you will find the stretch marks reducing and fading away.

Almond and coconut oil

Use almond and coconut oil in equal quantities to reduce stretch marks. Massage it on the skin regularly. This home remedy natural, which means no harmful side-effects.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a plant that helps regenerate skin tissue and as such it has miraculous healing properties. Take the fresh gel from the leaf and massage onto the area with stretch marks and leave on for 20-30 minutes. Do it daily and wash off with warm water.

Castor Oil

Because of their dried, shrivelled up look, stretch marks need nourishment and moisture.

Castor oil when massaged onto the skin will help heal and smoothen the marks slowly.