Although the Zimbabwean man did not have any physical contact with the female dancer, he is seen in the dramatic video lustfully making sexual movements with his waist as he rhythmically connects to the song being played and the twerking dancer on stage.

Some people have linked the man’s conduct to dark acts used by a “mubobobo” or “Bluetooth sex carrier”, a type of black magic “juju” which allows a man to allegedly have sex with a woman from a distance without her consent.

According to iharare, the act is metaphorically referred to as “Bluetooth s3x” because the victim and the perpetrator do not have to be in physical contact but the latter will enjoy himself anyway.

Watch the video of the ‘Bluetooth sex’ below: