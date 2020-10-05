The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Miriam Akello on Wednesday, September 30 handed down the conviction to Edward Kisuze, a registrar in the College of Computing and Information Science on the count of indecent assault.

He perpetrated the offence on the female student identified as Rachael Njoroge.

In pronouncing the court’s ruling, Miriam Akello said there was overwhelming evidence from the prosecution that proved the case of indecent assault against Kisuze, hence his conviction. He was however acquitted of attempted rape.

Court sentences former university lecturer for sexually molesting a female student

“The judgement based on evidence adduced by the prosecution. All ingredients of indecent assault were proved beyond a reasonable doubt by the prosecution witnesses. The accused is hereby sentenced to a fine of Shs4m or in default serve two years in jail,” Ms. Akello said.

A viral photo circulated on social media in 2018 which showed Kisuze abusing Ms. Njoroge, a former student at the faculty.

READ ALSO: “This is the real school; not the read the book school” - Trump's COVID-19 experience so far

Ms. Njoroge told the court that she had gone to pick her transcript after graduation when the former registrar locked her up in his office and started assaulting her.

Court sentences former university lecturer for sexually molesting a female student

According to prosecution, the unethical incident happened at Makerere University on April 13, 2018, when Ms. Njoroge was referred to the registrar’s room to certify her transcript and pick her recommendation letter.

Although she got the transcript Kisuze locked the office door as the victim was trying to look through the papers, and started molesting her sexually.

Meanwhile, Kisuze defended himself, saying Njoroge fell in his office after complaining of dizziness because she had not eaten anything since morning.

Court sentences former university lecturer for sexually molesting a female student

He further claimed that collapsed in his office while trying to stand up, and he thought she was suffering from epilepsy, so he attempted to help her.

“I was stuck; I did not know what to do but I managed to find some drinking water for her. After a few minutes, she started gaining consciousness and she asked what I was doing with her. While wailing, she picked her phone from the bag,” Kisuze told the court.

Court sentences former university lecturer for sexually molesting a female student

He also denied being the person in the photos that Ms. Njoroge took and circulated on social media, accusing her of framing him to destroy not only his 20-year career but his marriage too.