On Sunday, October 4, Trump who is currently receiving treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center took a brief drive outside ostensibly to appreciate the outside view.

Before stepping out, the controversial president made a video and posted on Twitter, saying: "I also think we will pay a little surprise to the patriots that are waiting outside in the streets."

He admitted that his experience at the hospital as a COVID-19 patient has been "a very interesting journey" describing it as the "real school" and not the "read the book school".

"It has been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID-19. I learned by really going to the school and this is the real school and this isn't the read the book school. And I get it and I understand it," he said.

READ ALSO: Halt school reopening now – Prophet urges Akufo Addo, citing a bad revelation

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, October 1. Some other people within their circles have also tested positive for the virus.

Watch the video below to hear Donald Trump narrate his experience: