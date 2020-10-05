Second-year Senior High and Junior High School students have resumed school today, Monday, October 5, 2020, but the founder and Leader of Messiah Healing Power Faith Church at Twifo Praso in the Central Region told Accra-based Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show that God has revealed to him that more schoolchildren will die through various means as the general election approaches.

He has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to shelve the school reopening so that men of God will pray to avert the calamity

“God revealed to me on October 3, during a church service that young children are going to die through various means. The devil needs blood, especially as we prepare for elections and so I beg the President to rescind his decision of reopening schools for SHS 2 students and JHS 2 pupils,” Prophet Abiata said.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian drug lords angry with former BBC Journalist telling his addiction story (video)

Aside from the revelation about the death of school children, the man of God further disclosed that there would be several accidents and strange illnesses.

According to him, although he prayed together with his church members against the impending calamity, more needs to be done to avert it completely.

He urged other men of God to join in the prayers for the country.

Listen to him in the audio below: