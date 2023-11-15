ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ingredients to add to your shampoo to boost hair growth

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Hair growth is usually dependent on several factors like genetics and other environmental factors but there are hacks to enhance growth.

Ingredients to add to your shampoo
Ingredients to add to your shampoo

Some people believe in adding certain ingredients to their shampoo for potential hair growth benefits. Common ingredients include:

Recommended articles

1. Essential Oils: Some essential oils, such as rosemary oil, peppermint oil, and lavender oil, are believed to have properties that may promote hair growth. However, these should be used in small quantities, as essential oils can be potent and may cause irritation if not properly diluted.

2. Aloe vera: Aloe vera is known for its soothing and moisturizing properties. Some people believe it may help with hair growth and scalp health.

3. Biotin: Biotin is a B vitamin that is often associated with hair health. It is available in supplement form, but some people also try adding biotin-containing products to their hair care routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Castor oil: Castor oil is another popular ingredient believed by some to promote hair growth. It's often used as a hair and scalp treatment.

5. Protein-rich ingredients: Ingredients like eggs or yogurt may be added for their protein content, which is considered essential for hair health.

It's crucial to be cautious when experimenting with such additions. Test any new ingredient on a small patch of skin to ensure you don't have an adverse reaction.

Additionally, if you have any existing scalp conditions or concerns, it's advisable to consult with a dermatologist or healthcare professional before making changes to your hair care routine.

Individual responses to these ingredients can vary, and what works for one person may not work for another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Foods that protect your prostate

11 foods that protect your prostate

Why some women get pregnant on a plan

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

Ingredients to add to your shampoo

5 ingredients to add to your shampoo to boost hair growth

All you need to know about dengue fever

All you need to know about dengue fever