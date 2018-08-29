Pulse.com.gh logo
5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aid


5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aid

Stop bleeding quickly with these kitchen ingredients.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
African woman play

African woman

It is very common to get injuries that result in bleeding during food preparation.

It’s very important to treat the cut immediately to avoid contaminating the food.

Luckily, there are simple ingredients in the kitchen can help your blood coagulate and stop bleeding more quickly.

  •  Ice

Bleeding from most injuries can be stopped by applying direct pressure to the injury. Wrap ice in clean, dry cloth and place it on the wound. It allows the clot to form more quickly and stop the bleeding.

  • Tea

Tea bags are a popular kitchen ingredient to treat minor kitchen cuts. Place a steeped black tea bag that has been allowed to cool in the fridge on the wound.

It contains tannins, which are hemostatic, meaning they cause the blood to clot.

Tannins contain astringent, which causes blood vessels to constrict. It is also a kind of antiseptic that kills bacteria and helps the site stay free of infection.

  • White Vinegar

White vinegar has great astringent properties which work incredibly well to stop bleeding. Dip a cotton ball in some white vinegar and apply it on the open wound and wait for the magic.

  • Cornstarch

Due to its drying properties, cornstarch aids and speeds up the clotting process. Just sprinkle a little bit of cornstarch on the bleeding wound. Once the blood has dried up, wash off the starch with water.

Other products that you can use to stop bleeding.

  • Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly is best used to halt the bleeding from shallow cuts. Wipe the skin dry beforehand and clean the wound to remove any remaining jelly after the bleeding has stopped.

  • Antiperspirant

As well as shrinking sweat glands, the aluminum chloride in antiperspirant may also constrict blood vessels to help a wound clot.

In a 2015 study, aluminum chloride was shown to be a fast and effective way to control minor external bleeding.

