4 health benefits of fennel seeds

The secrets of health can be found in the simplest ingredients in our kitchens. Adding herbs and spices to our meals promotes our general wellbeing.

According to research, fennel has both health and beauty benefits. All parts of the plants including leaves, seeds, and bulb have culinary purposes too.

From regulating blood pressure to water retention, fennel seeds pack a bevy of nutrients that make it a must-have in your kitchen.

Helps purify blood

The essential oils and fiber in these seeds are considered very useful to flush out toxins and sludge from our bodies, thus helping to cleanse the blood. It is very important to include foods in your diet that help cleanse your blood, to ensure there is a smooth absorption of nutrients.

Improves eyesight

For clear vision, add fennel seeds to your diet. A handful of these seeds could do wonders for your eyesight too. Fennel seeds contain Vitamin A, which is important for eyesight; improves the symptoms of glaucoma.

Great for acne

Fennel seeds are wonderful skin benefits when eating on regular basis. They provide

the body with valuable minerals like zinc, calcium, and selenium. These minerals are very helpful to balance hormones and in helping up the oxygen balance.

Keeps cancer away

Swap your frizzy drinks with a cup of fennel tea. The seeds also have very powerful free radical scavenging properties that help beat oxidative stress and protects the body from various cancers of the skin, stomach, and breasts.