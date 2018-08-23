Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

4 health benefits of fennel seeds


Beauty Tips 4 health benefits of fennel seeds

The secrets of health can be found in the simplest ingredients in our kitchens.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fennel seeds play

Fennel seeds

The secrets of health can be found in the simplest ingredients in our kitchens. Adding herbs and spices to our meals promotes our general wellbeing.

According to research, fennel has both health and beauty benefits. All parts of the plants including leaves, seeds, and bulb have culinary purposes too.

From regulating blood pressure to water retention, fennel seeds pack a bevy of nutrients that make it a must-have in your kitchen.

READ ALSO: 4 reasons why every man should own coconut oil

  • Helps purify blood

The essential oils and fiber in these seeds are considered very useful to flush out toxins and sludge from our bodies, thus helping to cleanse the blood. It is very important to include foods in your diet that help cleanse your blood, to ensure there is a smooth absorption of nutrients.

  • Improves eyesight

For clear vision, add fennel seeds to your diet. A handful of these seeds could do wonders for your eyesight too.  Fennel seeds contain Vitamin A, which is important for eyesight; improves the symptoms of glaucoma.

  • Great for acne

Fennel seeds are wonderful skin benefits when eating on regular basis. They provide

the body with valuable minerals like zinc, calcium, and selenium. These minerals are very helpful to balance hormones and in helping up the oxygen balance.

READ ALSO: 5 beauty benefits of coconut oil you should know

  •  Keeps cancer away

Swap your frizzy drinks with a cup of fennel tea. The seeds also have very powerful free radical scavenging properties that help beat oxidative stress and protects the body from various cancers of the skin, stomach, and breasts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: Papaya face masks recipes to fight signs of aging Beauty Tips Papaya face masks recipes to fight signs of aging
Emergency Contraceptives: 5 ways you can still get pregnant even after taking P2 Emergency Contraceptives 5 ways you can still get pregnant even after taking P2
Period: 12 tampon mistakes you may be making unknowingly Period 12 tampon mistakes you may be making unknowingly
Dark armpits: How to use potatoes to get rid of dark arm pits Dark armpits How to use potatoes to get rid of dark arm pits
Endometriosis: 6 scary signs you could have endometriosis Endometriosis 6 scary signs you could have endometriosis
Hair: 7 incredible hair colors you have to try (Photos) Hair 7 incredible hair colors you have to try (Photos)

Recommended Videos

New Study Suggests: Too much sleep ‘could lead to you dying younger’ New Study Suggests Too much sleep ‘could lead to you dying younger’
Miss Ghana Controversy: 6 beauty queens who were stripped of their crowns or resigned Miss Ghana Controversy 6 beauty queens who were stripped of their crowns or resigned
Health Tips: 5 ways to reduce your risk for kidney cancer Health Tips 5 ways to reduce your risk for kidney cancer



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why every man should own coconut oilbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 surprising beauty benefits of salt waterbullet
3 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
4 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
5 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
6 Immune system Sick of getting sick? Try these tips to boost...bullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
8 Beauty Tips Upclose of Becca’s angelic bridal makeup for...bullet
9 Beauty Tips How to use toothpaste to get rid of pimplesbullet
10 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips 5 food that makes you last longer in bed
Health Tips 4 health benefits of cinnamon you should know
Miss Ghana 2018 Launched Prove your allegations - Inna Patty tells beauty queens
Beyoncé V/s Rihanna Whose floral headgear we loved more?
Labor pains 4 warning signs that you are in labor
Beauty Icons 10 female celebrities with the most beautiful smiles
Pulse Foods 7 foods that make your buttocks bigger
Beauty Tips Famous brides who gave us the perfect hair and makeup inspiration

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
5 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
6 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nailsbullet
7 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing...bullet
8 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
9 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good...bullet
10 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter...bullet

Beauty & Health

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has shared fun photos of her vacation in Dubai and social media can't stop taking about a photo of her kissing a dolphin
Beauty Tips 5 ways to protect your hair and skin when swimming
Doctors operating on a patient.
Health Tips 5 foods to help you recover fast after surgery
Hangover 5 natural ways to beat a hangover
Pulse Foods 7 foods that make your buttocks bigger