4 reasons why every man should own coconut oil

There’s no denying that coconut has many health and beauty benefits for men and woman. The raw and unprocessed coconut is full of goodness. Coconut is packed with vitamin E, proteins, lauric, capric and caprylic acids known for their anti-fungal properties to fight skin diseases and repair damaged hair.

Body Scrub

Combine a tablespoon of coconut oil with a tablespoon of ground coffee, and you’ve got a great body scrubbing mix! Keep with that ratio when creating bigger batches. Some other alternatives to exfoliants other than ground coffee are ground sea salt and sugar.

Shaving Balm

Smooth over a thin layer of coconut oil onto your legs before shaving to trap that moisture in and leave your legs feeling as smooth as a baby's bottom.

Face Mask

Due to its antioxidant properties, coconut is the best when it comes to preparing face mask. Combine 1 tablespoon of honey + 1 tablespoon of melted coconut oil. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Make sure your face is dry and clean, and apply the mask. Wait about 10 minutes and remove it all with a warm washcloth.

Body moisturizer

It's naturally antibacterial and antifungal, coconut oil for skin is an excellent moisturizer. Use shower gel that contains coconut to lock the moisture in.