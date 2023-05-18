5 lifestyle changes that put your blood pressure in check

Hypertension is a condition in which the force of blood against the walls of arteries is consistently too high.

Checking your blood pressure regularly can inform you of the next step to take. A blood pressure measurement below 120/80 mmHg is within the normal range, while a reading of 140/90 mmHg or higher is considered indicative of high blood pressure.

High BP can cause damage to blood vessels and organs over time, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and other health problems. However, it is preventable when certain lifestyle changes are made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some lifestyle tips to reduce hypertension risk.

Reduce salt intake

Excess salt intake is a leading cause of hypertension. It is recommended to reduce salt intake, limit the consumption of processed foods, and other packaged products as they are high in sodium. Using herbs and spices to season food instead of salt is proven good. Additionally, including fresh fruits and vegetables and cooking at home also helps in controlling salt intake.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can also help in lowering blood pressure and improvise overall health. It is advised to move your body for at least 150 minutes including moderate-intensity exercise per week. Include brisk walking, cycling or swimming. To enhance muscle growth and increase metabolism, it is advised to include exercises that focus on strength training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity is a significant risk factor for hypertension. Maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a balanced diet can help lower blood pressure. To promote overall health, it is recommended to engage in physical activity regularly, Additionally, including strength training exercises can help increase muscle mass and boost metabolism. Choose a healthy, balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats.

Manage stress

Stress can cause temporary spikes in blood pressure, and chronic stress can lead to hypertension over time. To alleviate stress, consider practising relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation or yoga. Regular exercise, high-quality sleep of 8 hours, and social support can also help manage stress levels. Avoid or reduce stressful triggers when possible, and practice self-care activities such as reading, listening to music, or spending time in nature.

Limit alcohol consumption and quit smoking

ADVERTISEMENT