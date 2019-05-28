The skincare products stocked in the supermarkets are expensive, and while they do help our skin to sparkle, they don’t always last that long.

If you are looking for effective and cheap skincare products to treat your skin, check out for all the natural ingredients in your kitchen.

Tumeric

Turmeric is anti-inflammatory, which means that it works well as a skincare product. All you need to do is mix it with honey to create a face mask that soothes an agitated and reddened face.

The problem with turmeric is that it is a tad messy so you’ll need to be extra careful when making your mask and applying it!.

Avocado

Avocado is a superfood with many benefits. It is loaded with lots of healthy and beauty benefits. Avocado salads, guacamole and avocado smoothies are irresistible. Adding avocado to your skin routine is one of the greatest ways to pamper your skin.

It’s all down to their creamy texture. While this texture is a delight for your tastebuds, it also nourishes, moisturizes and soothes your skin.

You can also make a face mask out of it by mixing it with rolled oats and honey.

Cucumbers

Have you ever wonders why cucumbers are popular at day spas, where guests don bathrobes and lie down with cucumbers over their eyes. Cucumbers are rich in ascorbic acid which decrease water retention and can reduce puffiness and redness from your eyes after a 15 minute session.

Brown Sugar

A natural ingredient like sugar cleanses, tones and moisturers your skin. Brown sugar is rich in antioxidants that can eliminate harmful free radicals. Brown sugar is much softer than white granulated sugar. So, it gently exfoliates your skin without damaging it.

Honey

Honey is one of nature’s true most valuable product. It’s a great natural sweetener, it’s incredibly healing on a sore throat, and it makes for a powerful and cheap; facial cleanser. Combine it with fresh lemon juice to treat dark spots that won’t go away.