There are many reasons why every family should invest and encourage its members to learn how to swim. There is more to swimming than relaxing in the pool or splashing water at each other.

Aside from various fun activities, we enjoy at poolside, swimming is a great form of exercise. It helps you to stay fit, burn calories and promote overall well being.

So, let’s take a big breath, and dive into the 5 benefits of swimming:

Better night sleep

Swimming or even relaxing in the pool after a stressful day at work helps you to sleep better and fight insomnia. Swimming is unique in that it utilizes all the major muscle groups, which tires the body more evenly and efficiently than other exercise routines.

Aquatic workout

Too busy to hit the gym? Enjoy some alone time at the poolside. Swimming for 30 minutes or more and just straight into bed after a good shower. While the legs kick, the arms pull. As the back reaches and rotates, the stomach tightens to power the legs and stabilize the core, making swimming one of the best aerobic exercises to give you a total body workout.

Burn calories faster

Everyone knows that swimming is a great way to burn calories, but most don’t realize it can be just as efficient as jumping on the treadmill. Depending on the stroke you choose and your intensity, swimming can burn equal or greater calories than running.

The view

Sometimes, you need to switch off your world and have a quiet time to brainstorm about your next project or how to strengthen your relationship.

Relaxing in the pool and gazing at the starry night is a beautiful sight and priceless moment.

Swimming helps you stay flexible.

Swimming requires you to reach, stretch, twist, and pull your way through the water. Your ankles become fins and are stretched with each kick as you push off against the liquid pressure.