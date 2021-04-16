When it comes to skin health, drinking green tea has been found to delay ageing, protect the skin from UV rays, improve skin tone, and reduce acne.

Amazingly, applying green tea topically to the skin can also provide a myriad of health benefits!

Here are 5 reasons you should start using green tea on your face:

Eliminate acne and blackheads

Green tea used topically has also been shown in at least three studies to treat mild to moderate acne, the tea’s antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and astringent properties all help to fight both acne and blackheads when applied topically, making it a safe and cost-effective alternative to other skin treatments.

Treat oily skin

Tannins in green tea act as an astringent which shrink pores. The tea also helps to reduce the production of sebum (the skin’s natural oil) by the glands in each pore. This makes it a much better solution than harsh conventional treatments for those with oily skin, which just work by removing excess oil.

A gentle exfoliator

Remove dead skin cells and rejuvenate the dying ones by utilizing the slightly abrasive texture of dry green tea leaves. This fantastic exfoliator will also help to remove excess oil and pollutants, exposing the cleansed and renewed skin underneath.

Reduce eye puffiness

Swollen and puffy eyes, or dark circles underneath, indicate fatigue and a lack of sleep. When you don’t have time to take a power nap, place a couple of cool tea bags or cotton balls dipped in cold-brewed tea over your eyes and relax for five minutes.

The antioxidants and tannins in the tea help shrink blood vessels around the delicate eye area, alleviating swelling and puffiness.

Added sun protection