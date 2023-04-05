5 simple kitchen ingredients you can use as deodorant for body odour
Try these natural deodorant alternatives that will keep your armpits from smelling.
However, many of these products contain harmful chemicals that can be harmful to both the environment and our health. Fortunately, several natural alternatives can help you stay fresh and smell great all day long.
From baking soda to alum, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here's how:
- Baking soda
Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is alkaline and can help to neutralize odour-causing acids on the skin. It also has absorbent properties that can help to keep you dry.
Method:
Simply mix a small amount of baking soda with water to create a paste, then apply it to your underarms. This will help prevent sweating and reduce odour.
- Coconut oil
Coconut oil has antimicrobial properties, which can help to kill odour-causing bacteria on the skin. Additionally, its moisturizing properties can help to soothe and protect the delicate skin under the arms.
Method:
Simply apply a small amount of coconut oil to your underarms, then rub it in until it is absorbed.
- Lemon juice
Lemon juice has natural acidic properties that make it a popular ingredient in natural deodorant recipes. The citric acid in lemon juice helps to neutralize odour-causing bacteria on the skin, which can help to keep you smelling fresh.
Method:
Simply cut a lemon in half and rub it directly onto your underarms. Let the lemon juice dry before getting dressed, and enjoy the fresh, citrus scent all day long.
- Alum
Alum can be used as a natural deodorant. It is a mineral salt that has antibacterial and astringent properties, which can help to kill odour-causing bacteria and reduce sweat production.
Method:
Dissolve a small piece of it in water to create a spray. You can then spray the solution onto your underarms or apply it with a cotton ball. Let the solution dry before getting dressed.
- Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is a popular natural remedy for many ailments, including body odour. Its acidic properties help to lower the pH of the skin, making it a less hospitable environment for odour-causing bacteria to grow.
Method:
Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water, then apply the mixture to your underarms using a cotton ball. The vinegar smell will dissipate quickly, leaving you smelling fresh all day.
