5 simple tricks to help you stop snoring

The causes of snoring may include a blocked nasal passage due to catching a cold. Other reasons may be purely medical and it would be advisable to see the doctor.

But more often than not snoring is caused by sleeping in the wrong position or having too much alcohol before sleeping. So, this is an issue that can be fixed.

Here are simple ways to stop snoring while sleeping:

Change your sleeping position

If you have been snoring regularly, most probably you have been sleeping on your back. Sleeping on your back leads to your tongue being rolled back which partially blocks the airway and leads to snoring. So, if this is the cause of your snoring then sleeping on your side will help you stop snoring.

Check your weight

If you are overweight or obese, that can also cause snoring. Being overweight means that you have more tissues in your throat which results in a narrow airway. Losing weight will help you reduce the tissues and hence stop snoring altogether.

Get enough sleep

Sleep deprivation is also a major cause of snoring, so make sure you are getting enough sleep by resting for at least 6-8 hours. Getting proper sleep is not only necessary to stop snoring but it will also keep your overall mind and body healthy and active.

Put an extra pillow

Using an extra pillow under your head or in some way raising your head a little will make sure that your airways are not too relaxed. This position will ensure that there is no blockage and therefore no snoring.

Avoid alcohol before sleeping