Let's take a shift from the whole pickle these two media ladies, Fella Makafui and Sister Derby are caught up in and take a moment to celebrate their stunning African beauty they exude.

The two have been in the news lately after rapper Medikal left his long time lover,Sister Deborah for Fella Makafui. The fan base of these ladies have been comparing them in different ways just to justify reasons why one was ditched for another.

Rapper Medikal himself took to instagram to list the things he loves about his newly found love, Fella and even got petty (kind of) saying, he loves Fella Makafui's African face leaving netizens with questions like 'Is Sister Derby Caucasian?'.

But that is not what our beauty page is for, No! We don't put two ladies against each other. We celebrate their individualism and uniqueness. The things that makes them different in their own ways. For us at Pulse, Everything is absolutely love. Let us celebrate the stunning African beauty they exude.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 times Sister Derby and Fella Makafui showed African beauty.

1. Swim Wear Beauty

2. The Spectacles stunner

3. Wax print slay times

4. The African print head-wrap

5. The sisterhood fashion