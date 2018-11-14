Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


5 times Sister Derby and Fella Makafui showed African beauty in different colours

Its rather unfortunate these two industry gems are caught up in a fix but the fact is, they both posses much great African beauty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Let's take a shift from the whole pickle these two media ladies, Fella Makafui and Sister Derby  are caught up in and take a moment to celebrate their stunning African beauty they exude.

The two have been in the news lately after rapper Medikal left his long time lover,Sister Deborah for Fella Makafui. The fan base of these ladies have been comparing them in different ways just to justify reasons why one was ditched for another.

Rapper Medikal himself took to instagram to list the things he loves about his newly found love, Fella and even got petty (kind of) saying, he loves Fella Makafui's African face leaving netizens with questions like 'Is Sister Derby Caucasian?'.

READ ALSO:I fell in love with Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship - Medikal reveals

But that is not what our beauty page is for, No! We don't put two ladies against each other. We celebrate their individualism and uniqueness. The things that makes them different in their own ways. For us at Pulse, Everything is absolutely love. Let us celebrate the stunning African beauty they exude.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 times Sister Derby and Fella Makafui showed African beauty.

1. Swim Wear Beauty

play

play

2. The Spectacles stunner

play

 

play

3. Wax print slay times

play

 

play

4. The African print head-wrap

play

 

play

 

5. The sisterhood fashion

play

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to use gram flour to brighten your skin How to use gram flour to brighten your skin
5 ways to white eyes naturally 5 ways to white eyes naturally
Global makeup brand, NOTE officially launched in Ghana Global makeup brand, NOTE officially launched in Ghana
15 beautiful photos from the NOTE Cosmetics launch you need to check out 15 beautiful photos from the NOTE Cosmetics launch you need to check out
How to tell if it's a boy or girl without ultrasound How to tell if it's a boy or girl without ultrasound
4 amazing health benefits of salmon 4 amazing health benefits of salmon

Recommended Videos

4 ways to stop snoring 4 ways to stop snoring
Lifestyle Tips: 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home Lifestyle Tips 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home
Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet



Related Articles

5 ways to white eyes naturally
Global makeup brand, NOTE officially launched in Ghana
4 amazing health benefits of salmon
15 beautiful photos from the NOTE Cosmetics launch you need to check out
Signs and symptoms of a food allergy
4 reasons why you should apply onion on your face
5 surprising health benefits of prekese
4 home remedies to get rid of smelly feet
5 ways to white eyes naturally
Global makeup brand, NOTE officially launched in Ghana

Beauty & Health

Food allergies
Signs and symptoms of a food allergy
Onions
4 reasons why you should apply onion on your face
5 surprising health benefits of prekese
5 surprising health benefits of prekese
Home remedies for smelly feet
4 home remedies to get rid of smelly feet
X
Advertisement