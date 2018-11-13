news

When you first start planning your wedding, there are things that are nice to know (like the hottest wedding colors of the year).

It's no secret that planning a wedding can be stressful, expensive, and time-consuming but you need to ensure your special day goes without a hitch with our foolproof advice. From venues to the guest list, we’ve got wedding planning covered.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 things to know when planning a wedding.

1. Have a budget

The easiest way to trim your wedding budget? Cut your guest list. Remember, half of your wedding expenses go to wining and dining your guests. If it's costing you a 100 cedis per person, eliminating one table of 10 can save you Ghc 1,000.

2. Prioritize your guest list

Pare down your guest list with the "tiers of priority" trick. Place immediate family, the bridal party and best friends on top of the list; follow with aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends you can't imagine celebrating without. Under that, list your parents' friends, neighbors, coworkers and so on. If you need to make some cuts, start from the bottom until you reach your ideal number.

READ ALSO:Here are 8 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

3. Schedule the Setup

You must make sure there's ample time for setup. If you're renting a venue and bringing in outside help, ask what time people can come in to start setting. See if they can do it the day before, or at the very least the entire wedding day, before the event starts.

4.The Venue is pertinent

You may get a great off-season deal at a venue, but don't sacrifice comfort for frugality: If your guests are freezing or sweating, you'll never live it down.

5. Helping hands

Although it’s your big day, your friends and family will be more than willing to help and will want to be involved in the planning. By getting help from people you trust, you’re more likely to feel that you can be honest if things aren’t exactly as you want them!