Here are 8 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

First things first: you are not allowed to catch feelings.

FWB Rules play

FWB Rules

Friendship-with-benefits [FWB] is a kind of sex-heavy relationship which excludes emotional attachment and commitment.

It sounds pretty much against everything we know about 'relationships,' yes, but it is an obvious reality in today's society and much of that has been discussed here.

Being different from relationships as we know it, the rules that guide the operation of this special union are also very different from the relationship rules you might be familiar with.

Because majority of our readers say they're cool with friends-with-benefits relationships, here are eight rules to guide you through it should you decide to engage in one soon.

1. Love's not welcome here

The possibility that one or both of you will start catching feelings is pretty high.

Allowing these feelings to blossom changes things dramatically. Acting on them graduates the relationship from FWB to a proper relationship.

When your girl's sex drive is higher than yours play You can't allow feelings. It is absolutely against everything friends-with-benefits relationships stand for


2. Sext, don't text

The only text message you should be sending a friend with benefits is “my place or yours?”

If you text in the same manner as normal boyfriends and girlfriends do, you leave room for awkwardness and confusion to creep in.

3. Dates are for couples, not you

This one is very tricky as there might be need to get food together at some point along the line. If this need arises, don't treat it as a date.

And going together to any other event or occasion is so not allowed in this kind of relationship.

No cuddles. That's for people in normal relationships

4.  No cuddles

You'll catch feelings and ruin things this way. Don't do it.

ALSO READ: How it feels to be attracted to another person while in a relationship

5. You can't do this with a friend

Friends with benefits is a relationship that works best with someone you’ve recently met and haven’t bonded with. You don't want to ruin great friendships with this.

If you are hopeless romantic, this is not the best for you as it is a completely watered down version of the kind of relationship you'll really long for.

You are allowed to meet other people

6. No jealousy

No matter how good the sex is, never ever feel entitled to it. Your 'partner' is not yours and getting entitled will breed feelings of jealousy.

All that stuff has no place in a FWB relationship.

7. You're open to meet new people

FWB is usually what people do when they're not ready for relationships but you still need to regularly satisfy their sexual cravings.

When the time comes though, don't shut out new people because you have an ongoing FWB rekationship.

You owe him/her no loyalty or anything so related.

8.  No introduction to friends

Your friends and family don't need to know about them. Nope.

