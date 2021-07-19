6 home remedies to get rid of yeast infection

Women are more prone to genital yeast infections, with 75 percent experiencing at least one in their lives. However, men can also get a genital yeast infection.

A yeast called Candida Albicans is the most common cause of these infections. However, other types of yeasts can also be responsible.

A range of treatments is available for yeast infections, including many self-administered home remedies.

Keep reading to find out about some popular home remedies for yeast infections.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has been found to inhibit the growth of Candida Albicans, the strain of fungi that typically causes yeast infections. To use this natural remedy, run a bath and add a half cup of apple cider vinegar and soak in the bath for at least 20 minutes. Because of apple cider’s ability to kill bacteria and fungi, it could also kill the healthy bacteria in the body. Dilute apple cider vinegar before using it.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil, drawn from the flesh of coconuts, has naturally occurring antifungal properties. A Scientifical study found coconut oil can help inhibit the candida bacteria that causes yeast infections. To utilize this treatment, simply apply coconut oil to the affected area.

Garlic

Garlic and garlic oil are well-known antifungal agents. Studies have even found it to have antifungal activity against Candida Albicans. While more traditional approaches may recommend inserting the garlic clove directly into the vagina, a less invasive approach is to simply add more fresh garlic to food and incorporate it into more meals.

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is a strong antiseptic that has been found to kill yeast. It has not been studied specifically on vaginal infection strains of yeast. Before applying to the vagina, be sure to dilute the hydrogen peroxide first.

Oregano oil

Oregano oil, or origanum oil, has been shown to inhibit the growth of Candida Albicans. To use oregano oil, use a couple of drops in a carrier agent, like coconut oil or olive oil, and apply to the affected area.

Probiotics