Breastfeeding has many benefits for the nursing mom and the baby. As such it is very important for the mom to eat nutritious foods to transfer antibodies and the right nutrients to the baby to fight against diseases.

Breast milk helps fend off colds, the flu, and other infections. It can also reduce your baby’s risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Research suggests that babies that are breastfed tend to have fewer problems with.

Although there are no restrictions on any food or vegetables being consumed by the nursing mother, there are certain food items that can specifically help in increasing milk production. Such foods are known as a galactagogue.

Carrots

Carrots are also believed to help with lactation. It is also rich in Vitamin A which is great for your baby’s growth.

Recipe: You can use a carrot to prepare salad, soup and stews. Add it to your green smoothie for a rejuvenating day.

Spinach

It is also a great source of iron. However, it should be boiled before eaten so as to avoid any food-borne illness.

Recipe: Boil, blend and add the spinach to groundnut soup or chop and add to gravy stew and serve with boiled rice or yam.

Fennel

Fennel or fennel seeds also help a lot while lactating as it has properties similar to that of Estrogen.

Recipe: Perfect addition to biscuit, bread or salad.

Nuts

Nuts help with production of serotonin which is essential for milk production.

Recipe: Blend roast nuts with kenkey and milk or use to prepare soup and stew.

Salmon

Not only does salmon promote lactation but also makes the milk more nutritious by adding DHA and omega-3 both great for the health of mother and baby alike.

Recipe: Use fresh salmon for light soup and smoked salmon for stew and soup.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is very good and rich source of iron which is essential for mothers going through post pregnancy anaemia.

Recipe: Prepare oatmeal in less than 5 minutes and serve with toppings.