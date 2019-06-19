Am I producing enough breast milk? Is my baby getting the right nutrients to grow healthy and strong?

It is very to drink enough water throughout the day for milk supply. There are super foods such as salmon, leafy greens, eggs, oats, beans and legumes among others that promote healthy growth of mother and child.

Try these nutrient-packed lactation smoothies for breakfast, lunch, or a filling snack.

Green smoothie

Spinach is a superfood. It is loaded with tons of nutrients in a low-calorie package. Adding it your diet promotes skin, hair, and bone health. They also provide protein, iron, vitamins, and minerals.

READ ALSO:10 tips every new mom should know for successful breastfeeding

Blend fresh baby spinach, then add avocado, and cucumber, this ultra-healthy green sip feels virtuous and tastes fresh and revitalizing.

Mango smoothie

Mango is the ideal fruit to eat when you want to lose weight. It promotes a healthy complexion and hair, increased energy, and overall lower weight. Combining mangoes with Greek yoghurt and a touch of cinnamon and cardamom, this lusciously thick and creamy smoothie is a delicious source of protein. Hemp seeds provide a boost of antioxidants, healthy fatty acids, and fibre.

READ ALSO: 5 home remedies for cold and flu every parent should try

Banana oatmeal smoothie

Bananas are rich in a mineral called potassium. This mineral is important as it helps maintain fluid levels in the body and regulates the movement of nutrients and waste products in and out of cells.

Oats, nut butter, and brewer’s yeast are believed to boost milk supply, making this a perfect snack for nursing moms.