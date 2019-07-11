Arguably, most of the best seasonings in Ghana have a strong smell from garlic, onions, chilli powder, powdered shrimp, powdered fish, salted fish to dawadawa among others.

Locust beans when boiled and fermented is popularly called dawadawa in the Hausa language and Kolgo in Frafra Gurune language. The black seasoning is rich in lipid 29 per cent, protein 35 per cent, carbohydrate 16 per cent, a good source of protein, fat and calcium.

Locally used for preparing soups and stews, the seasoning has many health benefits listed below:

Heals the wounds

Aloe vera is popular for its healing purposes. Let me introduce locust beans to you. Among its numerous health benefits, it can be used to heal internal wounds by using it to prepare local dishes and external wounds by grinding and applying the paste on the wound.

Reduces fever

Regular consumption of locust beans helps to reduce fever in adults and children.

Make vision better

Adding locust beans to your diet is good for eyesight and help to improve conditions such as minus eyes, cataracts, and so forth.

Healthful digestion

A healthy digestive system promotes the general wellbeing of the body. Incorporating locust beans in your local dishes improves digestion and ensure the body functions properly. This helps to prevent constipation which causes haemorrhoids in the long run.

Treating stroke

Stroke is usually associated with cholesterol and high blood pressure. Therefore, should maintain health in order not to get a stroke. One of the safest and most convenient ways is to regularly consume locust beans or health benefits of snail water to treat the stroke.

Treating hypertension

Hypertension is a high blood pressure experienced by a person. Patients with hypertension usually will experience a great headache. Even in severe conditions will cause the patient cannot wake up from his bed.