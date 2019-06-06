Running just like other forms of exercise is good for your health. And the best thing about running, there's not much of a learning curve like group dance or yoga.

Running's also not as form-dependent as swimming, and because running is a natural motion. That's an extra advantage for busy people who can't seem to make other workouts or classes fit their lifestyle.

Running helps you lose or maintain weight

Running is the best form of exercise if you want to lose weight. Running regularly burns calories at an insanely faster rate.

Running reduces your risk of cancer

One of the greatest benefits of running is its ability to prevent cancer.

What’s more, if you already have cancer, running (with your doctor's approval) can improve your quality of life while you’re undergoing chemotherapy.

Running boosts your mood

According to science, the body produces more feel-good chemicals while running. That is the satisfaction you get when you achieve the runner’s high. You are depressed, stressed out or suffering from a terrific breakup, get your running sneakers and boost your mood after a few minutes of running.

Running amps up your brain power

Running increases blood flow to the brain and this helps the brain to receive essential nutrients and oxygen and, in turn, can make you a lot more productive at work. And, actually, there’s even more to it: running improves your ability to learn and recall information and it stimulates the creation of new nerve cells and blood vessels within the brain. This means that running, actually, helps your brain grow, which is important, as the brain tends to shrink with age.

Running helps you sleep better

Sleeping pills bought over the counter might have some health effects. If you want a good night sleep, running is the best form of exercise for you. Running is physically exerting by nature, so it can make you so tired resulting in good night sleep. It can be an inexpensive good insomnia treatment.

Running counts as meditation

Running alone promote self-talk, allows you to think and solve problems. An hour or more of running makes you refreshed and insightful to execute difficult projects improves focus and fight depression and anxiety.