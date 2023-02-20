7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

1. Feet

Some people spend all day walking and do not give special attention to their feet. You need to sit down and give your feet a good scrub. That includes underneath your feet and in between your toes because they can get really smelly too.

2. Butthole

If you are one of those people who use a tissue to wipe their butt after a dump then you need to scrub your butthole after every bath, this is because they might be dried pieces of poop that need to be thoroughly washed.

3. Genitals

Whether you are male or female, you really need to wash your genitals. If you are male, wash underneath your balls and even your penis and if you are female, you can use unscented soap to wash your vagina.

4. Armpits

Special attention should be paid to your armpits; whether you are male or female you need to shave your armpit hairs. Hairs in your armpits accumulate dirt; you need to shave and properly wash your armpits with soap and a sponge.

5. Ears

Your entire ears need to be cleaned every time you have your bath, that includes behind and the front of your ears. If you rub behind your ears right now and see some dirt on your fingers that’s a clear sign that they are dirty and be rest assured that if they are dirty, they are smelly.

6. Belly button

If you have an inward belly button, then you should spend a lot of time washing it when you are having your bath. A lot of dirt gets hidden in our belly button and it really smells over time if you don’t watch it.

7. Teeth