8 simple ways to regrow your edges quickly

Review your hair care practices

How often do you massage your edges? You need to do this once every 2 days for 2 months nonstop to improve blood circulation which would help your hair.

Review your hairstyles

Do you wear braids or weaves even though you are going bald? You need to stop immediately, rush to your nearest hair store and buy a wig that is secure but not too tight. Remember never to allow your hairdresser to apply glue to your lace wig because you could lose all your edges when it goes wrong.

Review the product you are using

Are you using a natural product that contains 3 or more of the following growth activators as the main ingredient? Aloe Vera, Shea Butter, Castor Oil, Rosemary, Biotin, Ginseng, Moringa, Lavender, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Centella and Zingiber. These are some you can infuse into your hair care products.

Wash your hair frequently

Well, natural oils, hair products, scalp build-up, and air pollution all build up on your hair so washing it regularly will keep your hair clean. We suggest you wash your hair once a week or every two weeks with a sulfate-free shampoo. Try and avoid any products that contain sodium lauryl sulfate. Make sure you deep condition it as well.

Understand your hair growth cycle

There are four stages of the hair growth cycle, the Anagen (Growing), Catagen (Resting), Telogen (Shedding), and Exogen (Dormant) phase. During the shedding (Telogen phase) the hair dies without adequate nourishment and falls out. Approximately 50 to 150 hairs can fall out daily, this is considered to be normal hair shedding. It either falls out on its own or you end up pulling it out through your hairstyle.

Review your diet

What does your diet consist of? This is a very important question. Make sure you include the following in your diet. Salmon (Omega 3 fatty acids), Nuts (great source of protein, & biotin), Eggs (Zinc & Iron), Carrots (Vitamin A), Dark Green Vegetables (Vitamin A & C), Lentils (Folic Acid), Poultry (great source of Protein).

Document your hair growth