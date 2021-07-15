8 simple ways to regrow your edges quickly

Below are some tips that would help you:
So many women are suffering from bad edges but it is not as difficult to regrow as they think. All that is needed is patience, consistency, and diligence.
How often do you massage your edges? You need to do this once every 2 days for 2 months nonstop to improve blood circulation which would help your hair.
Do you wear braids or weaves even though you are going bald? You need to stop immediately, rush to your nearest hair store and buy a wig that is secure but not too tight. Remember never to allow your hairdresser to apply glue to your lace wig because you could lose all your edges when it goes wrong.
Are you using a natural product that contains 3 or more of the following growth activators as the main ingredient? Aloe Vera, Shea Butter, Castor Oil, Rosemary, Biotin, Ginseng, Moringa, Lavender, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Centella and Zingiber. These are some you can infuse into your hair care products.
Well, natural oils, hair products, scalp build-up, and air pollution all build up on your hair so washing it regularly will keep your hair clean. We suggest you wash your hair once a week or every two weeks with a sulfate-free shampoo. Try and avoid any products that contain sodium lauryl sulfate. Make sure you deep condition it as well.
There are four stages of the hair growth cycle, the Anagen (Growing), Catagen (Resting), Telogen (Shedding), and Exogen (Dormant) phase. During the shedding (Telogen phase) the hair dies without adequate nourishment and falls out. Approximately 50 to 150 hairs can fall out daily, this is considered to be normal hair shedding. It either falls out on its own or you end up pulling it out through your hairstyle.
What does your diet consist of? This is a very important question. Make sure you include the following in your diet. Salmon (Omega 3 fatty acids), Nuts (great source of protein, & biotin), Eggs (Zinc & Iron), Carrots (Vitamin A), Dark Green Vegetables (Vitamin A & C), Lentils (Folic Acid), Poultry (great source of Protein).
Take photos before you start your journey. Then take photos every 4 weeks after you begin your hair growth regime so you can see for yourself that your hair is growing.
