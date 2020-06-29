Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin is one of the enviable female celebrities who serve is with perfect looks.

It is always a delight to visit her Instagram page as she takes her time to match her dresses with shoes and bag. One enviable thing about the actress is her flawless makeup and her impeccable hairstyles.

Salma never suffers a wardrobe malfunction, hence, seeing her without makeup is quite rare.

Well this time, the style trendsetter is in a whole new mood.

Adorned in her colourful jumpsuit, the actress ditched makeup this time and trust me she still looks very gorgeous as always.

Salma seems to be having a vacation and she captures her post "Drink tea."

Check Salma Mumin out with her no-makeup face and share with us your comments:

