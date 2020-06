Beyond the lockdown, actress Ahuofe Patri is here to remind us she is an amazing style freak on the streets, and she is serving it with ease.

The actress shared her new weight through stunning photos of herself in a leopard print swimwear outfit.

Coupled with her lovely hair locks, Priscilla is flaunting her amazing physique with a beautiful smile.

Check photos below:

Ahuofe Patri

Ahuofe Patri

Ahuofe Patri

Ahuofe Patri