Blood cancer: Early signs of leukaemia most people ignore

Persistent fatigue: One of the most common signs of blood cancer is extreme fatigue that doesn't improve with rest. Many people dismiss this as stress or overwork, but if you’re feeling unusually tired all the time, it could be due to cancer cells affecting your body's ability to produce healthy blood cells. Frequent infections: Blood cancers can weaken your immune system, making it difficult to fight off infections. If you're constantly getting sick with colds, flu, or other infections that take longer than usual to go away, it might be an early indicator of blood cancer. Unexplained weight loss: Rapid or unintentional weight loss is another symptom that’s often ignored. If you're losing weight without changing your diet or exercise habits, it may be due to your body burning more energy to fight off cancerous cells.

4. Easy bruising or bleeding: People with blood cancer often notice that they bruise easily or have frequent nosebleeds or bleeding gums. This happens because blood cancers affect the body’s ability to clot properly, leading to unexplained bruises or prolonged bleeding from minor injuries.

5. Swollen lymph nodes: Painless swelling in the lymph nodes, particularly in the neck, armpit, or groin, can be an early sign of blood cancer, especially lymphoma. Many people ignore this symptom, assuming it’s due to a simple infection, but persistent swelling should be checked by a doctor.

6. Bone or joint pain: Blood cancers, particularly leukaemia, can cause pain in the bones or joints as a result of abnormal cells accumulating in the bone marrow. If you’re experiencing unexplained bone or joint pain, it’s a sign that shouldn’t be ignored.

7. Shortness of breath: Blood cancer can reduce the number of healthy red blood cells in your body, leading to anaemia, which results in shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. If you find yourself winded after doing simple activities, it could be a sign of underlying blood cancer.

8. Fever and night sweats: Unexplained fevers or excessive night sweats are often linked to infections, but they can also be an early sign of blood cancer. If these symptoms are persistent and not tied to another illness, they should be investigated further.

Many early signs of blood cancer are subtle and can easily be mistaken for common conditions like fatigue or stress. However, if you experience any of these symptoms consistently and without a clear cause, it’s important to see a doctor for a thorough check-up.