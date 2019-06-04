Darling Hair re-launches, introduces new hair product in Ghana

The new Super Braids, which are softer in texture and longer than any other braids in the market were officially introduced into the Ghanaian market over the weekend at a plush event at the Movenpick Ambassadorial Hotel.

“We are passionate about hair and are aware of the transformative power it can have on a woman’ s sense of being. We appreciate that today woman is multi- dimensional, liberated and wants to explore.

Our understanding of the African woman gives us the confidence to offer new styles that are innovative trendy yet value for money.- equip them with the freedom to effortlessly change styles and their persona- thus helping them in their journey of – “Find your Beautiful”” Roni Chacko, Managing Director of Weave Ghana, said at a launch event.

Darling Hair is perceived in the market as offering products that promote beauty and transforms the African woman through quality hair extensions. The brand is coming back with innovative new hair styles, superior product benefits and richer colors.

Weave Ghana, over the years, has become one of the pioneers of the hair extension business in Ghana. In September 2011, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, the mother company of Weave Ghana entered into a partnership with the Darling Group, using the best capabilities within both groups through brand building and distribution to expand its reach.

Darling is present in 21 countries across Africa. Over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of hair has offered Darling some degree of market leadership in most of the countries that it operates in. With a vast catalogue of hair extension styles at a range of attractive prices, including braids, weaves and crochets, the brand caters to over 150 million women across the continent.

To reflect their desire to always help women transition easily between a number of trendy looks. Darling is currently running the #FindYourBeautiful campaign.

Angela Ayishetu Baba, marketing manager, Weave Ghana said “...we want to assure our wonderful consumers that the change in packaging and styles is

to help put Darling further on the globe so we can all feel proud of what we created together.”

Also at the event, Ayodele Otujinrin, marketing manager of Godrej Nigeria introduced the brand’s new television advert, which promotes the company’s #FindYourBeautiful campaign.

Darling has far-reaching affinity with salons across its market and with the factory located here in Spintex, Accra, the brand is keen on receiving regular feedback from and delivering the best styles for their consumers.