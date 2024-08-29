Do you want dimples? Here are 5 ways to create them for yourself

If you weren’t born with dimples, you might wonder if there’s a way to create them for yourself. Here are some popular methods people use to try to get dimples:

1. Facial exercises:

Some people believe that specific facial exercises can help create the appearance of dimples over time. One common exercise involves sucking in your cheeks and holding the position for several minutes daily.

Suck-in-your-cheeks Pulse Ghana

Another technique is to press your index fingers on the spots where dimples would naturally occur (usually just above the corners of your mouth) and smile.

Repeating this exercise regularly may help define those areas, although there’s no scientific guarantee that it will work.

2. Makeup techniques:

Using makeup to create the illusion of dimples is a non-invasive and temporary way to enhance your facial features. Start by applying a small dot of matte brown eyeshadow or bronzer on the spot where you want your dimples.

Dimple makeup-HOLA Pulse Ghana

Blend the product in circular motions to create a natural-looking shadow. This shadow gives the appearance of a dimple when you smile. This method is quick, easy, and can be adjusted to your desired intensity.

3. Dimple piercings:

For a more permanent solution, some people opt for dimple piercings. This procedure involves piercing the cheek area to mimic the look of natural dimples.

Dimple-piercings-healthline Pulse Ghana

While this can create a similar effect, it's important to remember that piercings come with risks, such as infection, scarring, or irritation. It’s crucial to consult with a professional piercer and consider the long-term care and potential complications before deciding on this method.

4. Surgical dimple creation

Dimpleplasty is a cosmetic surgery procedure that creates permanent dimples. During the procedure, a small incision is made inside the cheek, and a suture is placed to create a dimple when you smile.

Dimpleplasty is usually performed under local anaesthesia and is considered a relatively quick procedure with minimal downtime.

However, like any surgery, it carries risks, including infection, scarring, or asymmetry. It's essential to consult with a qualified cosmetic surgeon and weigh the pros and cons before deciding on this option.

5. Embrace your natural beauty

While it's possible to create the appearance of dimples, it’s also important to remember that beauty comes in many forms. Embracing your unique features and focusing on self-confidence can have a more lasting impact on how you feel about your appearance.

Pulse Nigeria