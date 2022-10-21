Enterprise Computing donates to support Breast Society of Ghana

Presenting the donation, the team from ECL expressed their desire to play a meaningful role in the fight against Breast Cancer. The team explained that this donation was one of many activities the company has undertaken to contribute to the health and wellness of not only its staff but African women. “At ECL, our theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Early detection is at your fingertips,’ and this partnership with the BSoG amplifies our collective voice to help save women and help reduce the occurrence of breast cancer in our communities.”