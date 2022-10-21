RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Enterprise Computing donates to support Breast Society of Ghana

On Wednesday, 19th October 2022, Enterprise Computing Ltd (ECL) made a donation to the Breast Society of Ghana (BSoG), in support of the organization’s contribution towards the global breast cancer awareness campaign.

Presenting the donation, the team from ECL expressed their desire to play a meaningful role in the fight against Breast Cancer. The team explained that this donation was one of many activities the company has undertaken to contribute to the health and wellness of not only its staff but African women. “At ECL, our theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Early detection is at your fingertips,’ and this partnership with the BSoG amplifies our collective voice to help save women and help reduce the occurrence of breast cancer in our communities.”

The company’s donation was received by the President, Treasurer, and council members of the BSoG who were excited and grateful and indicated that this was one of the first major donations they had received since this year’s campaign was launched.

The cash presentation of GHc12,300 is aimed at sponsoring the breast screening exercises, scheduled to be performed across 10 different screening stations this year. As usual, these screening activities are free and meant to encourage women and men to get checked.

ECL is an IT Professional Services company with a presence in Ghana and Liberia. They provide IT solutions in hybrid cloud infrastructure, business process automation, backup and recovery, and cybersecurity, with 24/7 fanatical support, to organizations who desire to say relevant in business and technology.

#FeaturebyEnterpriseComputingLimited

