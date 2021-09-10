Face care guide: Adding Micellar water to your skincare routine

Micellar water like NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water is a cleanser that contains micelles. These suspended surfactant molecules are hydrophilic and oleophilic meaning they attract water, oil and the dirt. Which when combined with a cotton pad, also works to remove stubborn makeup.

The unique properties of micellar water mean that, depending on your skin type, it can be used as a facial cleanser, makeup remover and in the case of NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water, a toner.

WHAT CAN MICELLAR CLEANSING WATER BE USED FOR?

Micellar Water is a cleanser much loved for its versatility. With its micellar technology, NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water acts as a face cleanser, toner, and makeup remover. Furthermore, it moisturizes the skin. Whether you want to remove the dirt from the day or take off your makeup, micellar water is always up for the job.

4 REASONS TO LOVE NIVEA PERFECT & RADIANT MICELLAR 3-IN-1 CLEANSING WATER

1. It’s Convenient

You can remove your makeup on the go, whether at the gym, travelling or simply after a long day.

2. It has a Gentle Formula

NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-IN-1 Micellar Cleansing Water is formulated to be gentle on your skin.

3. It’s Efficient

Removes makeup with a swipe of your cotton pad or wipe - no residue in sight.

4. It’s Quick and Easy

NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-IN-1 Micellar Cleansing Water combines makeup removal, cleansing and toning all in one while refreshing the skin cleansing, toning and moisturizing, all in one.

KIND AND CARING CLEANSING

NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water has a gentle formula with ingredients to soothe your face and provide hydration for your skin.

HOW TO USE MICELLAR WATER

1. Get

Get the NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water from a leading beauty store, supermarket or online store. It helps to cleanse, tone and remove makeup.

2. Wipe

Apply NIVEA Micellar Water to your cotton pad and cleanse your skin after a long day.

3. Soothe

Feel the gentle toning and moisturising effect on your skin.

MAKEUP AND MICELLAR WATER

NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water removes stubborn eye makeup (and general makeup), gently and deeply cleans and soothes without leaving a residue that blocks pores that could lead to acne.

TIPS FOR REMOVING EYE MAKEUP