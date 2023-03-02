Everyone has a blood type. Each person belongs to one of the 8 types of blood groups O+, O-, A+, A-, B+, B-, AB+ and AB-, which have their own unique properties. Several studies have linked blood types to one's risk of heart disease, how delectable it is or can be to mosquitoes and more. Experts have also claimed eating a diet based on one's blood group can also prove healthy and weight-loss friendly.
Foods you should eat according to your blood type
While our lifestyle plays an important role in determining a healthy individual, our diet plays a major role.
Experts say that the foods you eat react chemically with your blood type. If you follow a diet designed for your blood type, your body will digest food more efficiently. You'll lose weight, have more energy, and help prevent disease.
Here's a look at the foods best suited for your blood group, according to research.
- Type A
People with type A blood group should avoid having meat products and must include fruits and vegetables, beans and legumes, and whole grains to their diet. This is because type A blood has a 'sensitive immune system.'
- Type B
Eat green vegetables, eggs, and certain meats, and have low-fat dairy. Avoid having corn, wheat, buckwheat, lentils, tomatoes, peanuts, and sesame seeds. While certain meats are allowed, chicken should be avoided.
- Type AB
People of this blood group should have seafood, tofu, dairy, beans, greens and grains but should avoid corn, beef and chicken. Those with AB-type blood have low stomach acid. Caffeine, alcohol, and smoked or cured meats should not be eaten.
- Type O
Those belonging to this blood type can eat a high-protein diet, which includes lean meat, poultry, fish, and vegetables. They can go easy on grains, beans, and dairy.
