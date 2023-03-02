Foods you should eat according to your blood type

Experts say that the foods you eat react chemically with your blood type. If you follow a diet designed for your blood type, your body will digest food more efficiently. You'll lose weight, have more energy, and help prevent disease.

Here's a look at the foods best suited for your blood group, according to research.

Type A

People with type A blood group should avoid having meat products and must include fruits and vegetables, beans and legumes, and whole grains to their diet. This is because type A blood has a 'sensitive immune system.'

Type B

Eat green vegetables, eggs, and certain meats, and have low-fat dairy. Avoid having corn, wheat, buckwheat, lentils, tomatoes, peanuts, and sesame seeds. While certain meats are allowed, chicken should be avoided.

Type AB

People of this blood group should have seafood, tofu, dairy, beans, greens and grains but should avoid corn, beef and chicken. Those with AB-type blood have low stomach acid. Caffeine, alcohol, and smoked or cured meats should not be eaten.

Type O